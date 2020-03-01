Barça and Madrid's revenue exceeds entire countries' GDP

A match like El Clasico generates a lot of money, but the impact can only be measured when looking at the two club's end of season earnings.

Between the two clubs, they reach 1,596 million Euros per year, according to a report by Deloitte, expert in audits and accounting management.

This means that this Sunday two sports entities that generate more money than the Gross Domestic Product of several small countries will meet at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barcelona alone already generates more revenue than ten countries, while Real Madrid exceeds nine. Between them, their income is greater than 14 sovereign states.

While it is true that most of them are Pacific or Caribbean islands that are fed by a small but rich flow of tourism or fishing, the figure is still dazzling.

But that's not all. Both teams have projected further growth next year and could add another 120 million euros between them, so they could go up a few notches.