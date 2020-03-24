Atalanta GK Sportiello tests positive for coronavirus

Atalanta has announced that Marco Sportiello has tested positive for coronavirus. The Italian outfit also say that he is asymptomatic.

"We inform you that the local health authorities have told the club that the footballer Marco Sportiello has tested positive for COVID-19. Marco is currently asymptomatic. The preventative quarantine, which Marco and all the rest of the members of the first team had been put under, ends on 27th March," Atalanta said in a statement.

It is the first known case of coronavirus at Atalanta, one of the teams most exposed to the virus after playing the Champions League game against Valencia in Milan. In fact, experts say that that match helped spread the coronavirus.

Sportiello is the usually the number two keeper behind Gollini. However, Sportiello started the return leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between Valencia and Atalanta due to an injury to Gollini.