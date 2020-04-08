120,000 more euros to combat COVID-19

noscript image
Lyon have raised money. AFP

Lyon, who already donated 300,000 euros to hospitals for the fight against coronavirus, have collected an additional 120,000 euros. This amount will go to the hospitals so that they can acquire medical equipment with which to stop the pandemic.

The fight from all clubs is the same: the only one important now is the coronavirus one.

Lyon have focussed their efforts on combating the disease. If a few days ago they announced the donation of 300,000 euros to the hospitals, now they have confirmed that they have managed to collect another 120,000.

They have done it through a campaign. Many Lyon fans have joined the cause. Together they have reached 120,000 euros that will thus be shared out in the following way: 100,000 for hospitals in Lyon and the remaining 20,000 for other associations such as the Red Cross.

In total, 420,000 euros from Lyon for the fight against COVID-19. The solidarity initiatives continue.

