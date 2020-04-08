120,000 more euros to combat COVID-19

The fight from all clubs is the same: the only one important now is the coronavirus one.

Lyon have focussed their efforts on combating the disease. If a few days ago they announced the donation of 300,000 euros to the hospitals, now they have confirmed that they have managed to collect another 120,000.

They have done it through a campaign. Many Lyon fans have joined the cause. Together they have reached 120,000 euros that will thus be shared out in the following way: 100,000 for hospitals in Lyon and the remaining 20,000 for other associations such as the Red Cross.

In total, 420,000 euros from Lyon for the fight against COVID-19. The solidarity initiatives continue.